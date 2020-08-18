LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many students around the valley are soaking up the last few days of summer break, but Delta Academy welcomed kids back on Monday virtually.
Mary Congleton, Instructor facilitator at Delta Academy breaks down how the first day went.
" I Think it went great. Our teachers throughout the summer, even new teachers were onboard. Understood the platform that we used and how we reached out to the students. It was so nice going around checking in on all the teachers to hear the introductions going on by zoom. Math concepts, science lessons, English lessons. Got a thumbs up from most of the teachers."
According to Congleton, the only issue that came up was students going into the wrong Zoom meeting.
Teachers worked quickly to provide students with correct links, ensuring that they made it to the right class.
