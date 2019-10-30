Craving tacos for lunch? You're in luck if so, as both Del Taco and Taco Bell are giving away free tacos today.
Anytime on Wednesday, Oct. 30, taco lovers can enjoy either a free "Del Taco," "Beyond Taco" or "Beyond Avocado Taco" at any Del Taco restaurant. Guests need to download a coupon from the Del Taco app in order to redeem the free taco offer, the eatery said on social media.
If you're still hungry after enjoying your free taco from Del Taco, you can head to Taco Bell and pick up another free taco.
As part of its annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" World Series promotion, Taco Bell is giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations on Wednesday.
No purchase is necessary to get the free taco but there is a limit of one per person.
