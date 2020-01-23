LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Five students were arrested by school police Thursday afternoon following a gun-related incident near Del Sol Academy.
According to Clark County School District Police Department, five Del Sol students were involved in an off-property incident with weapons near campus.
Three students were charged with obstruction and breach of the peace, police said. One student was charged with brandishing a gun and concealed carry of a weapon. The other student was charged with minor possession of a gun and concealed carry of a weapon, according to CCSPD Sgt. Bryan Zink.
The incident happened about lunch time near Del Sol. All students were transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
