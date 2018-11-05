LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, District Attorney Steve Wolfson and Las Vegas Metropolitan Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo said four people pleaded guilty in a major elder exploitation case.
On Monday, April Park and her associates Mark Simmons, Gary Neal Taylor and Noel Palmer Simpson, collectively pleaded guilty to 117 counts of perjury, 73 counts of offering false instrument for filing or record, 42 counts of theft, 37 counts of exploitation and one count of racketeering, according to Laxalt's office.
"The fraudulent acts were committed between Dec. 2011 and July 2016," Laxalt's office added. The four defendants were part of a scheme that aimed to "financially exploit elderly wards they were appointed by the court to serve."
Parks was the owner of "A Private Professional Guardian, LLC" and was indicted for elder exploitation in the spring of 2017, Laxalt's office said. Her associates were also indicted for 270 collective counts of the same charge.
Parks pleaded guilty to five felony offenses, including two counts of elder exploitation, two counts of theft and one count of perjury, according to Laxalt's office. Simmons pleaded guilty to one count of elder exploitation, one count of theft and one count of perjury.
Laxalt's office added Taylor, who was named in seven counts of the original indictment, pleaded guilty to one count of elder exploitation.
"This is the most significant development in the prosecution of those who violate the trust of some of the most vulnerable people in our community," D.A. Wolfson said. "Guardians have a duty to protect their wards, not steal from them and destroy their lives. These individuals violated their duty and they will be punished for their crimes."
According to Laxalt's office, Parks, Simmons, Simpson and a different associate named James Thomas Melton, also pleaded guilty to a second-related case, where they allegedly exploited an elderly couple through the use of guardianship between Dec. 2010 and May 2017.
"Today’s pleas resolve the most significant guardianship exploitation case in Nevada’s history," Attorney General Laxalt said.
The case was investigated by the Nevada Attorney General's Office and Las Vegas police. Prosecutors from Laxalt's office and the D.A.'s office prosecuted the case.
