LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has issued a proclamation declaring December 7 "Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day" in Nevada.
The governor on Sunday ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings on Monday, in recognition of the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii on December 7, 1941.
The proclamation recognizes the State’s namesake battleship, the USS Nevada, which was stationed at Pearl Harbor during the attack and was struck by six bombs and a torpedo.
