LAS VEGAS(FOX5) -- Las Vegas locals took to social media and other avenues to voice their concerns on the use of illegal fireworks after Independence Day.
Residents near East Sahara Avenue and South Nellis Boulevard said the illegal fireworks made their neighborhood sound like a war zone Thursday night.
Although firework residue remained scattered on the streets, residents still had mixed emotions.
“I like it. I like to see the fireworks at night. We celebrate on the Fourth of July…we make carne asada and swim in the pool. I’m happy to see them,” said Alejandro Gonzalez.
Not everyone in the neighborhood was happy. Some residents said they would like to see them gone for good.
“I think they should be banned…they set too many houses on fire, set palm trees on fire. I don’t need my house burning down,” said Betty Hart.
Las Vegas police issued a total of 102 citations for illegal fireworks using three task force groups Thursday night.
38 citations were issued in the city of Las Vegas and 64 were issued within Clark County.
Clark County officials say there were more than 14,000 complaints made to ispyfireworks.com.
Despite the numbers, Governor Steve Sisolak said Nevada will continue to sell fireworks.
“No, no plans to ban them throughout our state. It’s not an issue that’s on our plate right now,” said Governor Sisolak.
Residents say noise complaints from fireworks and negative effects on animals have taken their toll.
“We had a dog when we moved back here in 84’, she got lost on the Fourth of July and I never found her,” said Hart.
Supporters of fireworks say Fourth of July is once a year and fireworks should be tolerated.
“That’s the only day we celebrate with fireworks, Fourth of July,” said Gonzalez.
Clark County officials said via Twitter this morning that another 500 firework complaints were made on ispyfireworks.com today.
People on social media said they have a few fireworks for tonight.
