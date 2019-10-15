LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Death Valley National Park is celebrating its 25th birthday by waiving entrance fees to the park on Nov. 2.
The park is also offering special programs and events as part of its birthday festivities.
On Oct. 27, a ranger will lead a sunrise hike at 7 a.m. Attendees can plan to meet at Zabriskie Point. Astronomy programs will also be offered at Harmony Borax Works from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 26 and 28.
Visitors enjoying free admission on Nov. 2 can also enjoy free cupcakes, according to a news release. Park officials will offer cupcakes in the Furnace Creek Visitor Center at noon.
Neighboring organizations and partners will have exposition booths set up at the Visitor Center from 12 - 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Former Death Valley superintendents will answer questions and speak about the California Desert Protection Act from 1:00-3:00 in the auditorium.
“This is one of the largest celebrations Death Valley National Park has hosted,” notes Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “We are fortunate to have a number of knowledgeable guest speakers who are coming to the park specifically for this series of events. It’s a unique opportunity for the public to learn about this incredible park.”
