LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Services at Death Valley National Park have returned to normal following the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
All visitor services have been restored in the park, according to a news release.
Park staff are still assessing the effects of the shutdown, but there is damage from human waste, trash and vandalism. Staff spent over 1,500 person-hours documenting, cleaning and repairing the damage.
Wildlife has been affected as well, the release said. Park rangers have noticed coyotes and bobcats approaching humans for food recently.
“We think their behavior was changed by the food scraps they got from trash,” park superintendent Mike Reynolds.
One coyote even faked an injury to beg for food, the release said. Park rangers killed it because it often caused a traffic hazard, and there was concern that its lack of fear of humans would turn to aggression.
“We tried hazing it,” said Reynolds. “But it learned to identify NPS vehicles. I hated authorizing this, but was the only way to keep the public safe.”
Human waste also caused problems for the park. With no funding to clean, stock or pump vault toilets, the toilets remained accessible until they became unsanitary to use, the release said.
According to Reynolds, staff cleaned up at least 1,665 clumps of toilet paper and 429 piles of human feces.
“And that’s an incomplete figure,” he added. “We only counted in a few areas. We estimate there was at least half a ton of human waste deposited outside restrooms.”
