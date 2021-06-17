Death Valley

This file photo shows a heat danger warning sign in Death Valley National Park, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Death Valley National Park beat its record heat for this time of year by six degrees. 

According to National Weather Service Las Vegas, the 122 degrees Fahrenheit record set on June 17, 1917 was beat on Thursday, when park temperatures climbed to 128.

Death Valley's all-time record was 134 degrees in 1914.

