LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Death Valley National Park beat its record heat for this time of year by six degrees.
According to National Weather Service Las Vegas, the 122 degrees Fahrenheit record set on June 17, 1917 was beat on Thursday, when park temperatures climbed to 128.
Death Valley National Park hit a high temperature of 128° today. This breaks the old record of 122° for this date set in 1917. #DeathValley #cawx— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 17, 2021
Death Valley's all-time record was 134 degrees in 1914.
