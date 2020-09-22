LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Death Valley National Park had its fourth hottest summer and set several other records in 2020.
From June to August, the park had an average temperature of 102.7 degrees Fahrenheit, which earned fourth place as the hottest summer on record. The hottest, second and third-hottest summers are close behind in 2018, 2017 and 2016 respectively, marking a "continued record of a changing climate," according to a National Park spokesperson.
The hottest day recorded in the park since 1913 was recorded at 130 degrees on Aug. 16. A climate extremes committee is verifying whether Aug. 16 was the hottest day recorded in the world since 1931.
The park had 35 days over 120 degrees this summer, compared to an average of 18.4 days in other years. May, August and September all had the hottest nights on record for those months.
