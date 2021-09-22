LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The death penalty is being considered for one of the suspects in a 2020 Thanksgiving day shooting that left one man dead and injured a dozen others.
Christopher and Shawn McDonnell, along with Kayleigh Lewis, are accused of shooting at random people in Arizona and Henderson last November.
A 22-year-old man from North Las Vegas lost his life.
Three other people were hurt at a convenience store near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson spoke about why capital punishment is being considered for Shawn McDonnell.
"This is one of those extraordinary cases that stands out because this was a crime spree, this was a group of folks that went ... and shot randomly at people, striking others, this is pretty outrageous conduct," he said.
Wolfson also said the county's homicide rate is considerably up compared to last year, and it's a critical we do our best to prevent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.