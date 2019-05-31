LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The death of a Wisconsin man who died in police custody in Las Vegas has been ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.
Nicholas Farah, 36, of Appleton, Wisc., died due to asphyxia during restraining procedures, according to the coroner. Farah was put in a restraint chair after he became uncooperative with officers while being booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The coroner said other significant conditions played a part in Farah's death, including methamphetamine intoxication and obesity.
Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank said during an April 3 press conference that police were called to a La Quinta Inn on 4975 South Valley View Boulevard about 8:14 p.m. on March 31. Hotel staff said a man, later identified as Farah, was calling taxis and subsequently denying the rides and staff requested the man be removed from the property.
When police tried to put Farah in a patrol car, he began resisting officers. According to Hank, officers requested a Code 5 at CCDC, which would bring additional officers to take in an inmate and turn on cameras inside the loading area.
CCDC officers met responding LVMPD officers in the port area of the county jail. Hank said Farah became uncooperative again when officers began to pat him down. Officers decided to put Farah in a restraint chair.
Officers held Farah in the chair with his head between his legs and his arms stretched behind him so Farah’s arms could fit in the cutouts in the chair, according to Hank. While Farah's arms were up, officers switched his handcuffs from a patrol set to a corrections set. Hank said Farah was held in this position for approximately 75 seconds.
When Farah was sat up in the car and turned around to be taken into CCDC, medical staff already in the area noticed Farah wasn't breathing, according to Hank. Surveillance video showed medical staff and officers remove Farah from restraints and begin to render aid.
Farah was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 9:59 p.m.
Las Vegas police are conducting internal criminal and administrative investigations into Farah's death and the four officers involved are on administrative leave.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
