LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The November death of Nathan Valencia, A 20-year-old University of Nevada, Las Vegas student, is creating change at the state level.
The Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously approved an emergency regulation Monday that would give it oversight for events like the fraternity boxing night that led to Valencia's death. The coroner, as FOX5 reported, said the cause of his death was blunt force head trauma.
"This emergency regulation is warranted, needed, and necessary," said Stephen J. Cloobeck, Chairman, Nevada State Athletic Commission. "The regulation here today would close some holes in the system that allow fraternities and similar organizations to evade oversight and regulation."
In collegiate settings, unarmed combat matches -- like the one held by Kappa Sigma on Nov. 19 -- would need approval from the state to be considered authorized. Criminal penalties would go into effect alongside the regulation's passage.
Cloobeck said the commission did not have jurisdiction over the event at the time due to the nature of it being a university-level event.
The change comes after Cloobeck said he uncovered some disturbing findings in his investigation.
"From this 911 call, we hear a fight in the audience and no on-sight emergency personnel," said Cloobeck.
He played a clip of the 911 call at Monday morning's commission meeting.
In one instance, the caller can be heard saying, "We have nurses here but we need like real medical."
Cloobeck said Valencia will always be remembered, and even titled the regulation, "Nathan's Law." He conducted a moment of silence for Valencia at Monday's meeting.
The emergency regulation will need the governor's signature to go into effect.
Cloobeck said he intends to seek permanent regulations surrounding situations like these; something he said, "will be up to the future legislators to determine."
"You will hear from us when we have pertinent information going forth," said Cloobeck.
Cloobeck reminded the media members in attendance that the police are still investigating what happened.
Still, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told FOX5 Monday that their previous statement still stands in regards to Valencia's tragic death: "the circumstances surrounding his death are not criminal and no charges will be filed."
The proposed emergency regulation can be found here.
