LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- School is less than one month away and deans still don’t know if they have a job.
Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is meeting with principals on July 17 to try to change that.
Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone said he's one of about 15 principals heading to CCSD headquarters to meet with Jara. He said he's walking in with ideas and he hopes to walk out with answers.
“It really pleased me that Dr. Jara was willing to kind of walk this back a little bit and give us time,” said Anzalone.
He said he’s happy Jara pumped the breaks on cutting all dean positions.
“The decision came out rather quickly and without a lot of consultation and so I think that’s what really - that’s kind of why we’re here why we’re at the place we’re at,” he said.
Now with deans in limbo and the district still short $17 million, it’s crunch time.
“What we will really need to do is look at our own budget and see where as principals we can make the cuts on a school by school basis,” said Anzalone.
Anzalone said he and other principals talked about attrition money -- money schools save from using substitutes instead of licensed teachers.
“That’s money that we can probably look to not necessarily give all of that back but maybe a portion of that back to the district,” said Anzalone.
He said they plan to tell Jara about some other ideas too.
“We really want it to be a shared sacrifice so-to-speak.”
At a school board meeting a few weeks ago, Jara said before they cut the deans, they considered cutting magnet programs, performing arts, and all transportation.
“I don’t really believe that those are viable options.” Anzalone said he’s excited to come up with new options on Wednesday.
“I’m very happy that Dr. Jara listened. He heard his constituents, he heard the community and he heard his principals loud and clear,” said Anzalone.
Anzalone said worst case scenario is to start the school year without deans but he’s confident they can figure a new solution by the start of the school year.
Clark County Education Association sent this statement:
"CCEA supports the Superintendent’s efforts to bring educators and others together to discuss the budget challenges the District faces in light of the controversy the dean cuts resulted in. However, any decision made at the school level by a principal to keep a dean position cannot result in the of cutting teachers or increasing class sizes.” — Keenan Korth, spokesperson
