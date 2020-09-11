LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated wrong-way crash early Friday morning.
NHP said the crash happened on US 95 northbound near Russell Road around 1:48 a.m. NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said a gold Hummer H2 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and hit a silver Nissan Sentra head on.
The female driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the Hummer suffered minor injuries and was taken to University Medical Center.
Smaka said the driver of the Hummer was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI.
"It appears that someone, we suspect made a very poor choice causing another person their life," Smaka said. "We always recommend everyone, there’s never any reason to drive impaired and we always want to remind everyone to buckle up and watch your speed."
The crash closed US 95 northbound. NHP said to expect major delays and avoid the area.
The driver of the Nissan will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office once next of kin is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.