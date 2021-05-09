LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety has seen an increase of traffic fatalities five months into 2021.
Statewide, there were 93 deaths reported from fatal traffic collisions in 2020, and so far in 2021, there have been 109, or an increase of 17%.
According to the DPS, Clark County had a total of 53 lives lost from crashes in 2020. In 2021, there have been 67, an increase of 26%.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has reported 45 of those deadly traffic collisions this year. The most recent incidents have been hit-and-runs.
LVMPD spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield said most of the time, if the driver would have stayed behind, they wouldn't be facing felony charges.
"In many of these cases where we’ve had these incidents happen this year, the driver that was involved was not at fault would have not faced any charges had they not left the scene. Had they stayed at the scene, and assisted and rendered aid and called the police, and they are not at fault, they would not even receive a written citation,” Hadfield said.
He said after the pandemic, there are a lot more people on the road.
“With Las Vegas opening up right now, more people are going to be out and about more people are going to be out maybe drinking and celebrating. This is the time where it really counts to make that good decision," Hadfield said.
