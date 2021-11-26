LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Northbound lanes on the I-15 were closed for hours Friday morning as state police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Just before 4 a.m. on Nov.26, Nevada State police posted on Twitter that the crash took place at I-15 northbound at mile marker 102, about 16 miles north of Mesquite.
According to Trooper Ashlee Wellman, a woman was in the roadway for unknown reasons, when she was hit by a passenger car. She was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver did not sustain any injuries, Wellman said.
Lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.
#TrafficUpdate All travel lanes are back open on IR15/MM102. Safe travels everyone. #DriveSafe #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) November 26, 2021
The identity of the crash victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office pending notification of kin.
