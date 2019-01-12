LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly crash in the far southwest valley on Saturday afternoon.
According to police records, officers with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded about 2:16 p.m. to the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and Mountains Edge Parkway.
Metro Lt. Richard Meyers confirmed the crash involved a fatality, but said Nevada Highway Patrol was handling the investigation.
Viewer Brandi Marler told FOX5 the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The intersection was closed in all directions while authorities investigated.
Check back for updates.
