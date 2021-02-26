LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For many Nevada students and their families, it's been a tough year financially. Households may not be looking ahead to starting college in the Fall.
The Department of Education said this year it's seen more than a 9% national decline in FAFSA submissions by high school seniors, compared to this time last year.
In Nevada, the decline is even higher at 11%.
This means thousands of Nevada students may miss out on more than $115 billion of federal aid.
The deadline in Nevada to submit your FAFSA application is March 1st.
FOX5 talked to the Director of Customer Analytics at the Federal Student Aid office, Ed Pacchetti, who said there is less help this year for students to fill out forms now that most aren't in physical classrooms.
"We think students are not in school and when they're in school there are guidance counselors, there are coaches telling them to fill out the FAFSA. So they don't have those things," Pacchetti said. "A lot of college access groups typically hold large FAFSA filing events where they get a gymnasium and a bunch of computers and get people in there to fill out the FAFSA, students and parents."
You can fill out and submit the FAFSA form on fafsa.gov or through the myStudent Aid mobile app.
Students and parents can get help filling out the form.
- Visit StudentAid.gov/resources
- Use virtual assistant, Aidan, from the website or mobile app
- Tweet @FAFSA
- Speak with a customer service representative 1-800-4-FED-AID (1-800-433-3243)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.