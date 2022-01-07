LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials say 382 people were killed in traffic incidents in 2021, marking the deadliest year on Nevada's roadways since 2006.
The number of fatalities went up 17.9% from 2020, and included 85 pedestrians who were hit and killed, as well as 74 unrestrained motorists.
382 lives lost on Nevada's roadways in 2021.Up 18% from 2020Up 21% from 2019Up 37% from 2009This is the worst year on Nevada's roadways since 2006. @ZeroFatalsNV @NV_StatePolice @nevadadot Full report here: https://t.co/QhTunleyhC pic.twitter.com/6yO5ZFYR2I— Andrew Bennett (@AndrewBennettNV) January 7, 2022
The Department of Public Safety said the top cause reported across the state was impairment and speeding.
Most of the crashes -- 224 -- happened in Clark County, resulting in 235 fatalities. In 2020, Clark saw 180 crashes with 193 fatalities.
The report said 79 motorcyclists died in Nevada last year, compared to 60 the year prior, a 31.67% jump.
December 2020-2021 State Fatal Report[1] by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
