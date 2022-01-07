NLV TEEN DOG FATAL

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials say 382 people were killed in traffic incidents in 2021, marking the deadliest year on Nevada's roadways since 2006. 

The number of fatalities went up 17.9% from 2020, and included 85 pedestrians who were hit and killed, as well as 74 unrestrained motorists. 

The Department of Public Safety said the top cause reported across the state was impairment and speeding. 

Most of the crashes -- 224 -- happened in Clark County, resulting in 235 fatalities. In 2020, Clark saw 180 crashes with 193 fatalities. 

The report said 79 motorcyclists died in Nevada last year, compared to 60 the year prior, a 31.67% jump.

