HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead and two injured Friday.
HPD spokesman Rodrigo Pena said police received multiple 911 calls at around 11:20 a.m. May 31 to reports of a shooting near Major Avenue and Van Wagenen Street, near Greenway Road and Boulder Highway.
Pena said one person died and two more were transported to a nearby hospital.
HPD Lt. Kirk Moore said the victims were two juveniles and both were in critical condition.
Moore said there were multiple locations involved in the scene. Moore said preliminary investigation indicates the shooting is narcotics related.
No HPD officers were involved in the shooting, Pena said.
Pena said police are still investigating and advised residents to avoid the area.
If it had something to do with drugs then too bad. They don't deserve to live
