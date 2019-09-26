LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead and three more are injured after a crash involving three vehicles in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Andrew Kelvington said officers responded around 4 a.m. Sept. 26 to the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
Kelvington said the crash involved two four-door sedans and a box truck.
LVMPD traffic bureau Capt. Jason Letkiewicz said a grey Nissan sedan ran a red light, striking and wedging itself under a box truck which caused the truck to flip over. That truck then fell onto another sedan in the area.
Letkiewicz said there were four people in the Nissan, including the driver who died. Two of the passengers were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The fourth person suffered minor injuries.
It is unknown if impairment or speed were factors in the crash.
The intersection at Nellis and Tropicana and all directions approaching the intersection were closed for police investigation. School and RTC bus routes in the area are also being diverted.
Students who usually get picked up by a bus in the area near the crash will now be picked up on the northwest corner of Nellis and Tropicana near the 99-cent store.
Police advised drivers avoid the area for the next two to three hours while police investigate and clear the area. Police estimate the intersection will reopen around 10 a.m.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the driver after family has been notified.
The incident marks the third fatal crash in 27 hours in LVMPD's jurisdiction and the 78th for 2019, Letkiewicz said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.