NYE COUNTY (FOX5)-- One person is dead and four others are injured after a crash in Nye County.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers, the crash happened on US 95 near mile marker 34 Wednesday evening Dec. 11.
In a tweet, troopers said One person was pronounced dead, two people were listed in critical, and two others in serious condition.
US 95 is open, however driver should expect delays in the area.
#trafficalert Fatal Crash US95 and Mile Marker 34 in Nye County. 1 deceased, 2 critical and 2 in serious condition. US95 is open but expect delays in the area as traffic is routed around the crash scene. #drivesafenv #buckleup #eyesontheroad #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 12, 2019
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
