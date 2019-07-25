LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died after a crash between an SUV and a semi-trailer near Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash occurred just after 1 p.m. Thursday on Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane near LVMS.
NHP said all of Las Vegas Boulevard is closed and advised drivers to avoid the area.
