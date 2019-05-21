FATAL CRASH I-15 SPEEDWAY
Nevada Highway Patrol

One driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-15 northbound near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday morning.

The driver, 75, was traveling northbound on I-15 at Clark County Mile marker 55 when his vehicle left the inside travel lane and crashed into the unpaved center median dirt embankment about 7:57 a.m.

The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the man and cause of death at a later date.

All lanes remain open.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.