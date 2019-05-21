One driver is dead following a single-vehicle crash on I-15 northbound near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Tuesday morning.
The driver, 75, was traveling northbound on I-15 at Clark County Mile marker 55 when his vehicle left the inside travel lane and crashed into the unpaved center median dirt embankment about 7:57 a.m.
The man was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the man and cause of death at a later date.
All lanes remain open.
