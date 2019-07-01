LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash early Monday morning on US-95 near Searchlight.

NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said one person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on US-95 at Mile Marker 34 around 4:45 a.m.

NHP tweeted that the van involved was transporting illegal fireworks. 

Smaka said traffic was stopped in both directions and Nipton Highway was also closed. NHP said to expect major delays and avoid the area. 

