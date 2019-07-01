LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash early Monday morning on US-95 near Searchlight.
NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said one person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on US-95 at Mile Marker 34 around 4:45 a.m.
NHP tweeted that the van involved was transporting illegal fireworks.
#Update Fatal crash US-95 and Mile Marker 34. Extended delays for hazardous material removal. Van involved in crash was transporting explosives (illegal fireworks). #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/uNU9Ooea9M— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 1, 2019
Smaka said traffic was stopped in both directions and Nipton Highway was also closed. NHP said to expect major delays and avoid the area.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash US-95 and Mile Marker 34. Traffic stopped in both directions. Nipton Highway also closed. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 1, 2019
