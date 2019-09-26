LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles in the east Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Andrew Kelvington said officers responded around 4 a.m. Sept. 26 to the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.
Kelvington said the crash involved two four-door sedans and a box truck. Police said several people have been transported to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to critical. One person was confirmed dead in the crash.
It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.
The intersection at Nellis and Tropicana and all directions approaching the intersection were closed for police investigation. Police advised drivers avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
