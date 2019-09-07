HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Two people were killed and three others were injured after a small private plane crashed near Henderson Executive Airport on Saturday night.
Reports of the single-engine Beechcraft Sierra crash came in about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 7. It happened near Volunteer Boulevard and Via Inspirada, about a half-mile south of the airport, officials said.
An airport spokesperson said the plane, carrying four people, was taking off and "didn't get far" before it crashed.
Recorded into air traffic control archives, the pilot had reported to the tower that a door had come open about two minutes after take-off. The next communication is another pilot reporting the crash about seven minutes after take-off.
The plane, built in 1977, caught fire after crashing, the FAA said.
First responders on scene confirmed one fatality on scene. Henderson Police said a second person died at the hospital, and two more remained hospitalized.
According to Henderson spokesperson Kathleen Richards, the two other victims from the plane were in serious condition.
Another victim who suffered smoke inhalation is believed to have been a good Samaritan who tried to help.
The plane is registered to a flight school in Southern California. FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was flying from Henderson to Gillespie Field Airport in suburban San Diego.
NTSB will be conducting an investigation, per the FAA.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
