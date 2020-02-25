LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating after a person was fatally shot at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
According to police, officers received a call at 9:37 a.m. about a shooting at the Broadstone Flamingo West Apartments, 9100 W. Flamingo, near El Capitan Way and Flamingo Road.
Responding officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he later died.
Las Vegas police are investigating and searching for a suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
