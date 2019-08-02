LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist is dead after a single vehicle crash in the central Las Vegas Valley early Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to the area of Maryland Parkway and Franklin Avenue at about 1:54 a.m. Aug. 2.
LVMPD said the motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries from the crash.
Police recommended avoiding the area, as northbound Maryland Parkway was expected to be closed for a couple hours for investigation.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the rider after family has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
