LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person died following a two-vehicle crash on Rainbow Boulevard and Eldora Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.
Authorities responded to the call about 9:10 a.m. in the west valley. One person was hospitalized where they later died
South Rainbow remains closed while police investigate.
This is a developing story.
(1) comment
I say 1 car had California plates and was doing 50+ mph down Rainbow swerving thru traffic.
