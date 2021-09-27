LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Drug Enforcement Administration on Monday issued a public safety warning regarding an "alarming increase" in fake prescription pills containing amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamines, counterfeit drugs that could be of lethal concern, the agency said.
The DEA said the alert comes after a nationwide surge of criminal activity by drug networks. The pills are "deceptively marketed as legitimate pills, and are killing unsuspecting Americans at an unprecedented rate," according to a news release.
All U.S. states have dealt with the counterfeit operation, according to the DEA.
"More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined," the DEA said. "DEA laboratory testing reveals a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least two milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a lethal dose. A deadly dose of fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil."
The pills are said to resemble real prescription medications like oxycodone (Percocet), hydrocodone (Vicodin), alprazolam (Xanax) or amphetamines (Adderall). These drugs are often sold across e-commerce websites or social media, creating great availability to anyone with access to the internet.
'TWO OUT OF EVERY POTENTIALLY FIVE LETHAL'
"The United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine," DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said in a statement. "Counterfeit pills that contain these dangerous and extremely addictive drugs are more lethal and more accessible than ever before. In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose."
The DEA said their mission is to bring these drug traffickers to justice for the health and safety of the community.
STATISTICS
Drug-caused deaths in 2019 (Clark County): 418, 17% of which involved fentanyl
Drug-caused deaths in 2020 (Clark County): 561, 34% of which involved fentanyl
According to the agency, the majority of these drugs are produced in Mexico and China. Data pulled from the CDC shows about 93,000 people have died of drug overdose in the U.S. within the last year.
For more information, visit: https://www.dea.gov/onepill
