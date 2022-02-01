LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a massive drug bust last week in Las Vegas.
According to the DEA, officials seized nearly 280 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of heroin, 6 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl and $2,500 in cash.
#DEA #LasVegas seized 280lbs of meth, 10lbs of cocaine, 12lbs of heroin, 6lbs of counterfeit #fentany💊 & $2,500💵. #DYK shipments of drugs are stored in our communities until they are transported to other areas or sold for distribution. All these dangerous drugs are out of our🏘 pic.twitter.com/BTneWfT85Q— DEALasVegas (@DEALASVEGAS) January 25, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.