LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a massive drug bust last week in Las Vegas.

According to the DEA, officials seized nearly 280 pounds of methamphetamine, 10 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of heroin, 6 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl and $2,500 in cash.

