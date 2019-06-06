LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — A valley daycare closed its doors after the Southern Nevada Health District found 62 violations during an annual inspection.
Among the 62 violations found at Tip Top Child Development Center, a health inspector found a worker who did not clean their hands between diaper changes and a child who left a restroom unattended who did not wash their hands. They also found staff were improperly cleaning the facility and excessively dirty toys, tables and high chairs.
The inspector located two exposed nails. There was also mismanagement of children’s medication where labels and doctors notes were missing.
The inspector found a water cooler that was deemed unsanitary.
Owner Gina Sferra said she’s not disputing the claims but is addressing every violation and making changes to her staff procedures.
"We have policies and procedures in place that should have prevented that from happening,” Sferra said. “Clearly those weren't be followed as closely as they should have been. We are taking every step possible to make sure that we have preventative measures in place so that this does not happen again."
Tip Top was closed by the health district on Tuesday. It won’t be able to reopen until it fixes every violation, meets with the health district to discuss the violations, and its employees and Sferra complete extra training.
