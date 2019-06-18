LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The day after dozens of business owners lost their offices in a large fire, several others around the community came forward to help.
“I don’t have time for the emotional part. Although everyone once in a while it creeps in,” TAM general manager Sherry Cummings said.
TAM is a certification program that distributes licenses to anyone wanting to serve alcohol in the state. She said she doesn’t have time to grieve since many turn to her when they need help.
“I have a bigger picture to look at than just having my office and my desk. I have to make sure that they can get those jobs and keep them,” Cummings said.
But when the fire broke out at the building on Paradise Road on June 17, Satay Thai restaurant owner Jan-Ie Low took matters into her own hands to help out those impacted.
“Heartbroken is the word that comes to my mind, we know these guys,” Low said.
Her restaurant is right in front of the complex. Since she only had minor smoke damage, she opened her doors to TAM and Sherry’s team.
“She opened the doors so that we could bring the test, take the pictures, and get the temporary cards to everyone who needs it.”
For TAM, other companies offered office goods like paper, tape, pens and things Sherry didn’t even know she needed.
“You know things that you don’t think that ‘Oh, where are they?’ You just reach for them,” Cummings said.
Richard Gacovino also lost his office in the fire. He was also offered temporary space elsewhere.
“Everything that I had in this fire is completely gone. I have nothing. I have zero. I have a lot of friends in the community that have been offering to help,” Gacovino said.
Among the piles of rubble left behind, Gacovino said he found his beacon of hope in an "Abbey Road" sign and bass guitar that were found by firefighters.
“There is some kind of hope. Through the obstacles that I’m going through. Through the fire this went through, You know we can go through anything," he said.
Richard and Sherry said they have plans to rebuild elsewhere.
“Together we can do anything, that’s all,” Cummings said.
Richards said he is hopeful for the rest of those inside the complex as well: “We’re all in the same position. We just can’t give up.”
