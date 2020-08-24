LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some principals didn't let a nationwide Canvas outage interfere with the first day of distance learning on Monday.
"It was so good to see teachers and students interacting again. I was able to pop in to about 20 classes today and say hi to the kids," said Dr. James Kuzma, Principal of Rancho High School.
"In every class I was in the kids were happy to be back. You could tell they were like yes, even if it’s different we’re glad to be here because my friends are in this room," said Roxanne James, Principal of Jerome Mack Middle School.
School might be on a computer, but it still provided a sense of normalcy for some students. Dr. Kuzma said some teachers dove right into the syllabus while others focused on building relationships with their students.
"Really just reassure the kids we’re going to get through this," he said.
James said that was their school's focus too. She even invited parents to sit in on the first day so they could talk with teachers.
"There’s no papers going home. There’s not anything to sign, there’s just human relationships," said James.
That bonding and learning went uninterrupted Monday despite the new online system Canvas crashing down for hours.
"We’ve been a 1-1 school for a while and so we know when we launch something new most likely somethings going to not go perfectly as planned," said James.
James and Dr. Kuzma had backup plans. They told teachers to send separate google meet links so they didn’t have to rely on Canvas.
"Canvas shutdown had no effect on what we did," said Dr. Kuzma.
James said the few tech issues her teachers and parents ran into were a good lesson for students.
"We talk about failing forward in our classrooms and growth mindset and it was actually on display because in a couple of cases things went wrong, a code didn’t work and so it was this is how we troubleshoot. This is how we problem-solve," she said.
Dr. Kuzma said they ran into one issue: students from other classes and even schools popped into the wrong google meet class as a joke.
"We’re going to take a look at that and see if there’s some workarounds," said Dr. Kuzma.
Still, he said technology isn’t his biggest concern, its the lack of socialization.
"They’re going to miss out on aspects of school things like dances and just lunches and games and things like that. So it will be really important for our counselors and our teachers to figure out a way to get that social interaction with the kids."
Counselors and teachers will start wellness checks this week. It will mostly be by phone or in-person if needed.
Both Dr. Kuzma and James said they had pretty good attendance on Monday for a first day. However, around 100 students at Rancho High School still need a Chromebook.
Part of the wellness checks will be finding out why a student didn't show up for class and if they need anything from technology to emotional support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.