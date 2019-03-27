LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some familiar faces will be returning to this year's Electric Daisy Carnival lineup.
Event organizer Insomniac released the full lineup Wednesday.
This will be EDC's 23rd year in Las Vegas, according to a release from Insomniac. The annual three-day event returns to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 17 through 19.
This year's theme is kineticENERGY, and performances will take place on eight stages, the release said.
Among the performances will be Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Diplo, Kaskade and Tiesto. David Guetta will return this year in his first EDC performance since 2012, and Deadmau5 will make his first domestic EDC appearance since 2010, bringing along his new cube 3.0 stage.
Here is the full list of performers:
• 4B
• A$AP Rocky
• Above & Beyond
• Adam Beyer presents Drumcode
• Adaro
• Adin
• Adrenalize
• Adventure Club
• Alan Fitzpatrick
• Alesso
• Alison Wonderland
• Aly & Fila
• A.M.C + Turno
• Amelie Lens
• Andrew Bayer
• Andrew Rayel
• Andy C
• Angerfist
• Anna
• Arkham Knights
• Armin Van Buuren
• Armnhmr
• Artbat
• Atmozfears
• Attlas b2b Rhett
• Audien
• Badklaat
• Barely Alive b2b Phase One
• Ben Nicky presents Xtreme
• Benda
• Bijou
• Bill Nye (opening ceremony)
• Black Coffee
• Black Tiger Sex Machine
• Blacklizt
• Bonnie x Clyde
• Boombox Cartel
• Born Dirty
• Brennan Heart
• Brownies & Lemonade All Stars
• Bruno Martini
• Bryan Kearney
• Callie Reiff
• Camelphat
• Captain Hook
• Carta b2b Yako
• Cash Cash
• Charlotte de Witte
• Chris Lake
• Chris Lake presents Black Book
• Chris Lorenzo
• Claude Vonstroke
• Consouls b2b Nightstalker
• Cosmic Gate
• Craig Connelly
• Crime Family
• Cut Snake
• Dack Janiels
• Da Tweekaz
• Danny Byrd b2b Rene Lavice
• Darren Styles
• David Gravell
• David Guetta
• Deadmau5
• Declan James
• Delta Heavy b2b Dirtyphonics
• Deorro
• Dieselboy
• Dillon Francis
• Dillon Nathaniel
• Dimension b2b Culture Shock
• Dion Timmer
• Diplo
• DJ Isaac
• DJ The Prophet
• DNMO
• Don Diablo
• Dom Dolla
• Dr Phunk
• Drezo
• Ducky (live)
• Dustycloud
• Eats Everything b2b Patrick Topping
• Ekali
• Elephante
• Eli brown b2b Mason Maynard
• Enrico Sangiuliano
• Eric Pyrdz
• Excision
• Fallen b2b Fry + MC Dino
• Ferry Corsten presents System F
• Fisher
• Friction b2b Metrik
• Funtcase
• Ganesh
• Ganja White Night
• Gareth Emery
• Gentech (Mark Sherry & Scot Project)
• Gentlemens Club
• Geo
• Get Real: Green Velvet & Claude Vonstroke
• Ghastly
• Gisueppe Ottaviani Live 2.0
• The Glitch Mob
• Gorgon City (Live)
• Green Velvet presents La La Land
• Gunz for Hire
• Hekler
• Holy Goof
• I_o
• Illenium
• Infected Mushroom
• Jamie Jones
• Jase Thrilwall
• John Askew
• John O’Callaghan
• Joseph Capriati
• Joyryde
• Jstjr
• Justin Martin
• Kai Wachi
• Kaskade
• Kayzo
• Kendoll
• Kikeone
• Lady Faith
• Layton Giordani b2b Bart Skils
• Lil Texas
• Liquid Stranger
• LNY TNZ
• Loud Luxury
• Lucati
• Madgrrl
• Malaa
• Mark sixma
• Marlo
• Martin Garrix
• The Martinez Brothers
• Matrix & Futurebound b2b Cyantific b2b Murdock
• Mau5trap
• Medasin
• Melé
• Mihalis Safras
• Monstergetdown b2b Rhyno
• Morelia
• Nero (DJ set)
• Nghtmre
• Niko zografos
• Nitti Gritti
• No Mana
• Nofone
• Noizu
• Oolacile
• Party favor
• Paul denton
• Paul oakenfold
• Paul van dyk
• Phiso b2b Definitive
• Quix
• Radical Redemption
• Raito
• Ran-D
• Rawtek
• Redlight
• Rezz
• Rick Trainor
• Rinzen b2b Matt Lange
• Riot Ten
• Rj Van Xetten
• Rl Grime
• Rob Gee
• Ruben De Ronde
• Salvatore Ganacci
• San Holo
• Sander Van Doorn presents Purple Haze
• Saymyname
• Sian
• Sinopoli
• Skream! b2b Rusko (Old Skool Dubstep Set)
• Slander
• Snails
• Snakehips
• Solardo b2b Idris Elba
• Space Corps
• Steve Aoki
• Suaw
• Sub Focus b2b Wilkinson
• Sub Zero Project
• Svdden Death
• Sylence
• Tails
• Tchami x malla [No Redemption]
• Technoboy
• 13
• Tiësto
• Timmy Trumpet
• Tisoki
• Tokimonsta
• Tritonal
• Tsuruda b2b Great Dance
• Tuneboy
• Tweekacore
• Valentino Khan
• Virtual Riot
• Vnssa
• Volac
• W&W
• Walker & Royce
• Warface
• Wasted Penguinz
• Wavedash
• What So Not
• Whipped Cream
• Yolanda Be Cool
• Yousef
• Yultron
• Zaxx
• Zeds Dead
• Zeke Beats b2b Champagne Drip
• Zhu
