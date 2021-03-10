LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of the Wynn employee behind Tuesday night's murder-suicide is speaking out about the kind of person he was.
Authorities identified 42-year-old Reggie Tagget as the shooter who killed a security guard before turning the gun on himself.
“He was very goofy, very caring. Didn’t matter the hour. I could call him and he’d show up, didn’t matter if he had work two hours before. He was always there for us, in everything," his daughters Jasmine and Ashley Tagget said.
They said he was always smiling and loved to show love to people.
“He was such a bright soul and ... I’m so at loss for words for everything that happened like, I’m in disbelief,” Ashley Tagget said.
On Facebook, Jasmine Tagget made a post about her father.
"Despite what the media or the people making up their own theories are saying about you, they didn’t know you or what you were going through. They only know what happened last night and not for the past 40 years," it said.
Fighting back tears, Jasmine Tagget apologized to the victim's family.
“I do offer my condolences to the family. I know I can’t fix what happened, I know I can’t bring anybody back. But we are truly sorry for what happened," Jasmine Tagget said.
The girls said they knew he was depressed, but he was good at hiding his sadness.
"Nobody would’ve thought this would’ve happened, he didn’t show any signs of being violent or wanting to harm anybody but himself. So I’m just sorry,” Jasmine Tagget said.
Tagget was working two jobs. One as a carpet cleaner at Wynn, the other as an overnight stocker at Trader Joe’s. His family said he went missing last Friday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said when Tagget showed up to work after missing work for several days, that prompted the security guard to respond.
"I know a lot of people are judging and it’s completely understandable why. But like I said, he wasn’t himself he wasn’t mentally OK. He had his own problems, he had issues that he couldn’t face and eventually he just gave up,” Jasmine Tagget said.
