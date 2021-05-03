LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL Draft with take over Las Vegas in April 2022.
According to Clark County, the dates for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas have been set for April 28-30. Las Vegas is also set to host the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.
We got it next! The dates are set! #NFLDraft 2022 in Las #Vegas will April 28-April 30 next year. Our chance was delayed due to #COVID19. Expect to see some parts from the 2020 plans in 2022 along with some twists. Should be quite a show on our Las Vegas Strip.#ClarkCounty #NFL pic.twitter.com/g6kR8g5NGh— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 3, 2021
Las Vegas was previously scheduled to host the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the event moved to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
