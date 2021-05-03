NFL Draft Red Carpet rendering

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The NFL Draft with take over Las Vegas in April 2022.

According to Clark County, the dates for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas have been set for April 28-30. Las Vegas is also set to host the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Las Vegas was previously scheduled to host the 2020 NFL Draft. However, the event moved to an online format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

