LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevadans will have the chance to bid online for items in the government's possession. About 100 vehicles and 250 other items will be up for sale.
From Feb. 11 through Feb. 18, lost-and-found items from Harry Reid International will be auctioned off.
Vehicles will be auctioned off from Feb. 17-21 beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Bidding on miscellaneous items like computers and office equipment opens on Feb. 17 through Feb. 22.
All items will be listed here.
Interested bidders can preview items at TNT's auction yard, located at 4530 Alto Avenue. It will be open on Feb. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.