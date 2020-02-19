LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts confirmed Wednesday night the company was subjected to a data breach during the summer of last year.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said they were "confident" no financial, payment card or password data was involved.
New York Times reported 10.6 million people were affected, however MGM did not release an exact number. Sourcing Under the Breach, a cybersecurity firm, some high-profile guests had their contact information exposed.
MGM told the newspaper that personal identification cards of about 1,300 persons was exposed.
Below is the full statement released by MGM:
Last summer, we discovered unauthorized access to a cloud server that contained a limited amount of information for certain previous guests of MGM Resorts. We are confident that no financial, payment card or password data was involved in this matter. MGM Resorts promptly notified guests potentially impacted by this incident in accordance with applicable state laws. Upon discovering the issue, the Company retained two leading cybersecurity forensics firms to assist with its internal investigation, review and remediation of the issue. At MGM Resorts, we take our responsibility to protect guest data very seriously, and we have strengthened and enhanced the security of our network to prevent this from happening again.
- MGM Resorts spokesperson
The statement was released following a report in ZDNet.
MGM Resorts is the latest in a number of data breaches in the hospitality industry, following a Marriott Hotels breach which exposed the data of about 500 million customers in 2018.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
