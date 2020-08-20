LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police are asking the public's help in locating possible victims of a dance instructor accused of committing sex crimes against a child.
According to police, on Aug. 19, Jesse Lee Santos was arrested after he was accused of sexual assault, lewdness with a minor, sexual conduct between a school employee and a student, and child abuse and intentional transmission of HIV.
In a news release, police said Santos is a well-known dancer and owner of JLS Entertainment, Inc., which operates around the Las Vegas Valley. Santos has worked with artists including Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, Pink, Madonna and Jessica Simpson, police said.
Santos has traveled for dance competitions in numerous states, including Kentucky, Florida, Maryland, Georgia and California, police said. Authorities believe there may be victims from those status who have not come forward.
Police said that additional interviews are pending at this time and additional charges may be filed.
Any possible victims are asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department: 702-633-1773 or contact Detective Jorge Correa via email: correaj@cityofnorthlasvegas.com
