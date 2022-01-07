LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a damaged Jeep in a critical hit-and-run crash this week.
Officers responded to the crash at Sahara Avenue and Santa Rita Drive on Jan. 3 about 7 p.m. Police say a 2019 white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound while a pedestrian was crossing Sahara.
The Jeep struck the 37-year-old man, resulting in critical injuries.
The driver of the Jeep continued westbound on Sahara, leaving the scene. The vehicle will have damage to the front grill area and possibly the windshield, police said.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact police at 702-828-3786, CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the P3 app.
