LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - An excavator hit and damaged a 4-inch gas line, causing closures to roads at Tropicana Avenue to Interstate 215 in west Las Vegas, according to Southwest Gas.
Roads closed include the on- and off-ramps to the southbound 215 (aka Jerry Tarkanian Way), along with Tropicana Avenue in both directions while repairs were being done.
Crews were called to the scene at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Southwest Gas said there were no outages nor evacuations necessary.
"Crews are there now working quickly and safely as they can," a spokesperson said at 3:35 p.m. Monday.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.