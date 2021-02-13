LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fast moving system was moving through the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday, leaving damage in its wake.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGfor the Las Vegas Valley through 2:15 p.m. Saturday. Wind is the biggest threat with gusts to 65 mph. Stay indoors over the next 30-45 min to ride this out. #nvwx #LasVegas #VegasWeather @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/uRL4YrKalZ— Sam Argier (@SamArgier) February 13, 2021
The system produced strong enough wind that a wind advisory went into effect at 2 p.m. and will last until 4 a.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning about 1:30 p.m. on Feb 13, for all parts of Clark County including Las Vegas and Henderson.
Gusts up to 70 mph, blowing dust and pea-sized hail was expected.
According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, the storm was moving along U.S. 95 from the northwest to the southwest at about 65 mph as of 2 p.m.
At 1:45 p.m., the National Weather Service recorded a gust of 73 mph at the North Las Vegas airport and 62 mph at McCarran International Airport five minutes later.
"Mostly a wind event, wind gusts of 50-70 mph has been recorded by the national weather service," LVFR said. The fire department has gotten multiple fire-related calls, mostly electrical.
They said a bouncy house with kids inside blew "atop a house" on the west side. Crews arrived and found kids were safe inside the house with no injuries.
STORM DAMAGE pic.twitter.com/FlSU40OCkI— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 13, 2021
A traffic light pole at Charleston Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive fell down due to the wind, LVFR said. They also responded to a partial roof torn off in a strip mall on Charleston Boulevard.
As of 2 p.m., NV Energy had more than 200 calls for service that was affecting 36,000 customers. By 3 p.m., the company updated that number to 38,000.
With crews working all over the valley, NV Energy reported about 24,500 without power as of 5 p.m. Summerlin appeared the be the only area of town left unaffected.
Please consider downed power lines as energized, stay away and call 911. Thank you.— NV Energy (@NVEnergy) February 14, 2021
Have photos or videos to share? Email them to desk@fox5vegas.com.
