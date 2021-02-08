LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- We've told you about conventions on the Strip going virtual, and how that's delivered a blow to casinos. But our local economy is also suffering from lack of events.
Such is the case for Boulder City, which is the host of the Dam Short Film Festival every year. We talked to organizers who told us how they're adjusting now that the event is online.
"We have a virtual lounge this year. We have our filmmaker lounge each year, so this year we have basic 24 hour chatroom where you can interact with other film makers and other film fans," said Tsvetelina Stefanova, executive director of the film fest. "We've taken unique aspects of this festival and transform it into the virtual world."
It's not all bad news. Since the event is online, people from all over the U.S. can attend. And while the Boulder Theater can only seat 400 people at the time, now that the event is virtual, the movies are on demand, so you can watch them whenever you want.
Organizers say they're taking this chance to really promote Boulder City in hopes of boosting visitation. The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce says this is needed.
"We hate to see those nonprofits struggling because they're not able to do events, they're what create their fundraising efforts ... but people that have put together Dam Film Festival they've done a phenomenal job," said Jill Rowland-Lagan.
The virtual festival starts Thursday and goes until next Monday. It will feature more than 160 short films.
