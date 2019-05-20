LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was briefly detained Sunday at the Electric Daisy Carnival following an altercation with festival security.
About 3 a.m. on May 19, Las Vegas police officers witnessed Elliot push a security officer to the ground, according to a release.
Two officers placed Elliott in handcuffs following the incident.
The security guard refused to press charges of misdemeanor battery, and Elliott was later released, police said.
