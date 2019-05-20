Ezekiel Elliott

NFC running back Ezekiel Elliott (22), of the Dallas Cowboys, before the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

 Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was briefly detained Sunday at the Electric Daisy Carnival following an altercation with festival security.

About 3 a.m. on May 19, Las Vegas police officers witnessed Elliot push a security officer to the ground, according to a release.

Two officers placed Elliott in handcuffs following the incident.

The security guard refused to press charges of misdemeanor battery, and Elliott was later released, police said.

