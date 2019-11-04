LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The father of twin teenagers who were hit by a car while waiting for their school bus is pleading with drivers in Las Vegas to pay attention.
“As quick as a gun will kill someone, so will a car,” Mike Schwabel said.
The crash happened near Fort Apache and Ford Oct. 29, according to police. Schwabel spoke with FOX5 outside University Medical Center almost a week after the crash.
“When you get behind the wheel of a car, you really have a loaded gun in your hand," Schwabel said. “You can point that thing anywhere and kill someone in a heartbeat.”
According to the accident report, driver one was "not paying attention" when she rear ended driver two. Driver one then swerved off the road and hit the teens.
Schwabel’s son Connor suffered a few broken bones including a broken clavicle. Connor’s twin brother Brandon also suffered a broken collarbone, had two surgeries on his spleen and suffered four broken ribs.
As the Schwabel family waited with Brandon in the ICU, community leaders held a news conference outside UMC introducing a new "dusk to dawn" campaign, urging drivers to pay attention to the roadway.
If you’d like to help the Schwabel family with medical expenses, you can visit their GoFundMe support page.
