LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective charged with murder, shot her ex-son-in-law ten times, according to the Clark County District Attorney's Office.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Pamela Bordeaux killed 32-year-old Sean Babbitt inside a northwest valley home Monday morning.
According to police spokesperson Laura Meltzer, officers were called to the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, near North El Capitan Way and Racel Street, just after 8 a.m. on April 22.
Property records showed that the home belongs to Bordeaux.
In a court appearance Tuesday morning, a Las Vegas judge ordered to hold Bordeaux without bail due to lack of information in her case.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said three people, including two women and a 3-year-old child, were inside the home at the time of the shooting. A woman was at her mother's house, along with her child, for a supervised visit with her ex-husband.
"The man went through the hour-long visitation with his child, and after the visitation, there was some type of disturbance downstairs between the victim and the shooter," Spencer said. "At that point multiple gunshots were heard upstairs by the daughter of the shooter."
Prosecutors looked at a proposal to change her child's custody agreement as a possible motive.
“I’ve known Pam for quite a while. That’s the reason why I was shocked because she kept to herself and was just a really nice lady but just very docile,” one neighbor said.
Spencer said Bordeaux's daughter called 911. When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. In court, prosecutors said the victim was shot 10 times, including in the hands, head and torso.
Bordeaux retired about two years ago from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department after 23 years as an officer, according to Spencer.
Spencer said it was too early to tell if the shooting was done in self-defense. Court records showed that Bordeaux was booked into jail Monday evening on a single murder charge.
She's expected to be in court on April 25.
(1) comment
Well that is one way to get rid of your EX
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.