LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County District Attorney's Office has added second-degree murder charges in a DUI crash case that killed a one-year-old boy.
According to a release from DA Steve Wolfson, the parents involved, Lauren Prescia and Cameron Hubbard-Jones, are facing second-degree murder charges in the high-speed crash that killed their son.
The amended charges top existing ones, including: DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and child abuse, neglect or endangerment.
During the deadly crash which occurred n July 12, Prescia drove 121 miles-per-hour, according to a police report.
“The recklessness and wanton disregard both parents exhibited in this incident is unacceptable,” said Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson. “They caused the avoidable death of an innocent one-year-old boy and endangered the lives of many others who were on the roads that day. Ms. Prescia has the added charge of Driving Under the Influence because she chose to drive while intoxicated. I do not know what else we can do to stop people from making the potentially deadly choice to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. I am at a loss as to why a person would have such disregard for their own child’s safety. As I have said repeatedly, if you choose to drink and drive, and your behavior causes the death of another person, you will be charged accordingly.”
At the time of the crash, Prescia had a blood alcohol level of .176, more than two times the legal limit of .08.
A judge set bail at $100,000 for both Prescia and Hubbard-Jones. Both Prescia and Hubbard-Jones are scheduled to appear in court again on August 3, 2020.
